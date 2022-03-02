news, local-news,

Local Welshman Viv Llewellyn celebrated his heritage on Tuesday, organising a small gathering in honour of St. David's Day - the patron saint of Wales. The ceremony began with Mr Llewellyn giving a short speech on the history of Wales, followed by a toast and the raising of the Welsh flag. The day was particularly special as it is believed Saint David died on Tuesday, March 1, so the ceremony was not only held on the same date but the same day as well. Mr Llewellyn has only recently moved to Bathurst and this is the first time he has organised a flag raising in honour of St. David's Day, but he has been involved in other Welsh celebrations before. "We only moved here in December so when we came I was looking around for any fellow Welsh people," Ms Llewelyn said. "When I was music director of the Sydney Welsh Choir we had a big bash for the Sydney Welsh. "The choir sings, we have all the Welsh food plus other food, we drink the toast to Saint David and quite a few people are dressed in a variety of costumes and Welsh things. "There were a couple of other people with the tartan as well which was great, it really added a bit of atmosphere to the proceedings." Though having lived in NSW since 1973, Mr Llewellyn still takes pride in embracing his heritage and hopes to encourage other local Welshmen and women to do the same. ALSO MAKING NEWS: One of the locals who attended the ceremony on Tuesday morning was Majellan Bowling Club president Terry James, who is also of Welsh heritage. Mr James suggested that they utilise the bowls club to host other Welsh events, with the aim of meeting more locals who originate from Wales. "Terry had a nice idea ... he said we'll have to have a nice evening on a Friday where he will make cawl, which is a Welsh stew, and Welsh cakes and we can get a lot of Welsh people along," Mr Llewellyn said. Though only small, the St. David's Day celebration was a great first step for Mr Llewellyn and he was very happy with how many people showed an interest. He hopes the event will grow each year through word-of-mouth and reach more of the Welsh community living in Bathurst.

