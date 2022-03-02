news, local-news,

Three local artists are set to join forces for a pop-up exhibition at Tremain's Mill this weekend exploring respective manifestations of the canvas during times of difficulty. Spencer Calveley, James Lyle and Stephen 'Sven' Rogers will all launch new works on Friday from 6pm as part of the Manifest exhibition, with many works a study of the human form. Mr Rogers, who has contributed to a number of local art projects in the past, notably the Bathurst Winter Festival, said the exhibition features a host of works created by the three artists during the last COVID-19 lockdown. READ ALSO: Inland Sea of Sound looks to hone in-town setup for future years "Whilst in lockdown, all we could do was plan for the future, stay positive and manifest the stress into insightful works of art," he said. "We've managed to secure the gallery space at Tremain's Mill as a public venue for people to be social and enjoy observing some artwork." Mr Rogers said his art style is heavily influenced by the human form, with Brett Whiteley and Norman Lindsay among his core influences. "In terms of painting, I'm very much into the many manifestations of the human form, but unlike landscapes or other traditional forms, I use photography as a key medium to produce art from," he said. READ ALSO: Bathurst's 2021-22 summer was wetter and cooler than usual "Undraped, the human form is camouflaged by light and pattern, and this is reflected in the 12 photographic prints of mine that are featured in the exhibition." Mr Rogers regularly runs life drawing classes at Keystone 1889, which originally started off the back of his 'scape exhibition last year. On the other hand, Mr Calveley and Mr Lyle adopt more traditional approaches to art, Mr Calveley, who is based in Perthville, champions garden still life and set images in his art. "My drawing practice can be described as automatic drawing much in the same vein as the Surrealist's automatic writing," he said Mr Lyle evokes brashness, chaos and pop in many of his works, and never shies away from adding a touch of dark humour to really challenge art enthusiasts. READ ALSO: Bathurst Girl Guides carpark set to receive much-needed upgrades Mr Rogers said the three artists share an affinity for painting and drawing human-centric content. "We just want to give members of the community permission to come out and be social again, there will be plenty of colour, light and positivity on show," he said. "The exhibition will team perfectly with the brilliant work Stephen Birrell has done to turn Tremain's Mill into a vital public space for Bathurst." Friday's launch event will include drinks and canapes, as well as an opportunity to meet all three artists. Manifest will be on display across Saturday and Sunday. To stay up to date with future pop-up art events organised by Mr Rogers, visit his Instagram page: bxpopups.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/a9616403-7f69-4dfc-b0c0-0c15cbdb664a.jpg/r0_17_1717_987_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg