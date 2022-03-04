news, local-news,

Despite the past few years proving economically tough for many, the cost of living continues to rise and some locals are struggling to keep up. A current point of discussion has been the price increase of groceries, particularly the significant rise in meat products. Westpoint and Trinity Heights IGA owner Hamish Thompson said while it's not uncommon to see price rises at this time of year, the price of meat has gone through the roof. "There has been a few of our suppliers lifting prices," he said. "A lot of that is because of the results of COVID with all the transport issues." "Every year, this time of year, the warehouses have an increase in price anyway but it probably could have been a little bit more this year than most years. "There has definitely [been an increase with] all meat. Pork hasn't gone up quite as much but definitely beef and lamb have gone through the roof." With suppliers increasing their prices, it then falls onto the supermarket chains to increase there's to cover costs. Mr Thompson said he finds it difficult to pass on the prices because they were already quite high as it was, and now they're even higher. With farmers being hit hard by the drought and bushfires before COVID, stock numbers were already low and the low supply has supercharged prices. "It's market driven from the farmers, I think it's the international market driving the local meat market basically," he said. "If they used to sell a steer for $1000 or $1200 well now they're going for $3000." Mr Thompson is unsure what the future holds for the price of groceries, especially meat. Though some more competition would see prices lower, the cost of living remains high and most businesses have really struggled over the last two years. This comes after Woolworths chief executive Brad Banducci told 7News of the struggle the supermarket chain had been experiencing. "We expect inflationary pressures to continue to intensify due to industry-wide cost increases," Mr Banducci said. "It is inevitable prices will increase. "The most expensive thing that's changed has been red meat," he said. "Both beef and lamb have become incredibly expensive and we all notice that they've become almost a bit of a luxury item." However it's not all bad news, with some fruit and vegetables decreasing in price after a good season.

