The 2021-2022 Lions Club of Bathurst Youth of the Year winner has been named, with Thomas Lynch taking home the honours. The St Stanislaus' College student chose to participate in the prestigious competition due to its national status, and he hopes the experience will provide him with skills he can utilise in all aspects of life. "The process builds your confidence," Mr Lynch said. READ MORE: Josef Hines and Stella Hall win local Youth of the Year awards "It's challenging and gives you the skills to take into the workforce for employment opportunities. "It's just a great experience." After applying, Mr Lynch was interviewed by a panel of judges, followed by attending a dinner and a public speaking competition. He was required to answer two impromptu questions and then address the audience with a prepared speech on any topic of his choice. Not only was the award given based on Mr Lynch's performance, but also the volunteer work he has done in the community and with St Stanislaus' College. Mr Lynch's volunteer work over the last few years has been headed by fundraising for the Saint Vincent De Paul charity. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Local Welshman Viv Llewellyn celebrates St. David's Day He also helps students prepare for HSC and is involved with the Edgell Jog and Bathurst Half Marathon. Now Mr Lynch will progress to the Youth of the Year competition at a district level, which will be held in Leeton on March 19. There he will compete against the other winners from the respective Lions Clubs around the Central West district. The Lions Club Youth of the Year competition has been going for over 50 years and has seen some very high-profiled people win; including member of the Australian Parliament Andrew Gee and former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd. Last year, the Lions Club of Bathurst winner Zoe Peters was successful in taking out the event at the national level, with Mr Lynch using that as inspiration. "I'm just excited to be able to go onto the next one and represent the Bathurst Lions Club," Mr Lynch said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Summer was anything but average for the Bathurst region "And hopefully keep going further and be recognised at a state or a national level even. "Zoe Peters from Bathurst won it last year, she won the national level, and the journey she's been on and how it's shaped her character, it's quite exciting." After completing his high school education, Mr Lynch plans to attend a university in Sydney and study either mathematics or electrical or mechanical engineering. Regardless of how far the Lions Club Youth of the Year competition takes him, Mr Lynch will make the most of the experience and the opportunities it gives him.

