Bathurst's two teams will be looking to progress to the finals of the Netball NSW Regional League Central West this Sunday. After a fairly successful opening round last month, Bathurst will send two teams to Orange for the second round of the competition, with the Bathurst 1 team looking to go all the way and win the finals. After missing a fair chunk of their players due to other commitment last round, the two Bathurst teams are expected to be at, or close to, full strength. Bathurst co-coach Tina Muller believes the returning players will strengthen both teams. READ MORE: "We should have a majority of our players back. Hopefully we'll be at full strength," she said. "I think we'll definitely be more competitive against the top teams. I think the division one team has a fairly easy run. They have two rounds and then finals - a semi and a final. "The Bathurst 1 teams play Forbes and Dubbo 1, but the Dubbo 1 team seems to be the weaker of the two. "Dubbo 2 seems to be the stronger one and unfortunately our division two team has Dubbo 2 and Forbes, so they've got a tough two games straight up." The second round will be played at the Orange PCYC, with Bathurst 1 scheduled to play Forbes at 8.30am and Dubbo 1 at 9.30am, while Bathurst 2 will face-off against Dubbo 2 at 8.30am and Forbes at 9.30am. At the conclusion of the two fixtures, it's expected the eight teams will be split in half, with the top four to progress to the division one finals and the bottom four to play-off for the division two title. Bathurst 1 is currently fourth, while Bathurst 2 is in third, but both teams are equal on eight points but separated by percentage. It's likely that one of the two Bathurst teams will have to face the formidable Orange team, but Muller is hoping her team can put up against a good fight. "I'm hoping we'll have both teams in the top half. We'll just have to see how their games play out," she said. "Our division one team will definitely give [Orange] some competition. It's a very new division one team, like many of our players have gone up against Orange before, so a couple of the girls might give them a surprise." For a complete schedule of all games, visit www.playhq.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/d4b53e39-7994-4908-a920-83af382e3938.jpg/r669_388_4852_2751_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg