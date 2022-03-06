news, local-news,

MORE than 5000 people are estimated to have visited over the weekend for the Bathurst Long Track Masters, giving the city a much-needed economic boost. The long track masters is a premiere motorcycle speedway event, hosted by the Panorama Motorcycle Club. It was a long time between drinks, with the event last held in Bathurst in 2017. Mayor Robert Taylor, who attended on Saturday, said there was a lot of interest in the event from both competitors and spectators. "I went down there [Saturday] as I had a few friends participating, and from what I understand they had a record entry, over 260 entries," he said. "The program was run exceptionally well and there was a decent crowd there. The car park I think was full in the showground, which caters for about 2000 people, so overall I reckon it brought in about 5000 people into the city." ALSO MAKING NEWS: SES crews kept busy after wet, stormy weather in Bathurst Entries for the event had been received from as far away as north Queensland, Brisbane, Victoria, Sydney and Canberra. Cr Taylor said that, with thousands of people in attendance, the event had brought "a major boost to all the hospitality facilities and the motels." The tourism aspect of the Bathurst Long Track Masters can't be overlooked when the region's economy has been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic in recent years. "It's good to see people back in and coming for events and hopefully moving forward we can attract more major events in all sporting disciplines," Cr Taylor said.

