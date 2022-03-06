SES crews kept busy after wet, stormy weather in Bathurst

news, local-news,

THE Bathurst State Emergency Service (SES) unit had a busy weekend after wet and stormy weather caused problems. Storms were forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. In the 24 hours to 9am Sunday, there was 31 millimetres recorded at Bathurst Agricultural Station. Bathurst SES media officer Kevin Ng said crews attended to a leaking roof on Saturday night, and then responded to a further six jobs on Sunday morning. The majority of the jobs were fallen trees. "We've had seven jobs - one roof job, mostly just trees down mostly really across driveways and blocking road corridors to Blayney and a big one on boundary road," Mr Ng said. As of early Sunday afternoon, only one crew was still out, attending to a tree that had fallen on a roof. The weekend's rain was the first to fall for March. It comes after a Bathurst received well above average rainfall over the 2021-22 summer. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/56d2da0a-b764-47f3-9680-24785b6978a6.jpg/r0_136_1280_859_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg