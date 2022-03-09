news, local-news, Bathurst Jail, assaults, investigation

CLAIMS management at Bathurst Correctional Centre did not investigate reports female staff at the jail had been sexually assaulted by a senior employee will be among those scrutinised by an independent investigator. Correctives Services Commissioner Kevin Corcoran will be in Bathurst on Wednesday to announce the investigation, launched in the wake of shocking revelations that six female staff were subject to ongoing sexual acts from a senior staff member. Late last month in Bathurst Local Court, senior correctional officer Glenn Anthony Ash, aged 51, of East Orange, pleaded guilty to a string of crimes against his colleagues, including masturbating in front of one of them and forcing her to touch his erect penis. Ash was convicted and placed on a 12-month community corrections order on three common assault matters. The remainder of the offences, which included carrying out a sexual act with another person without consent and sexually touching another person without consent were dealt with by way of an aggregate sentence of a two-year intensive correction order to begin on February 15, 2022, and 200 hours of community service. On Tuesday Corrections Minister Geoff Lee ordered an independent investigation into claims of sexually inappropriate behaviour among staff at Bathurst and Kirkconnell correctional centres. The investigation will also look at claims local management failed to adequately respond. "Such behaviour is appalling and completely unacceptable," Mr Lee said in reference to Ash's conviction. "Correctional staff are entitled to a safe and respectful workplace that is free of sexually inappropriate behaviour. "It is especially concerning to hear that past allegations may not have been properly investigated. I will do everything I can to ensure that these matters are now fully investigated and that staff feel supported and safe from inappropriate behaviour at work." READ MORE: Corrective Services NSW was in the process of engaging a highly experienced lawyer specialising in workplace relations and discrimination law to lead the investigation. "Anyone at these correctional centres who has experienced inappropriate sexual behaviour, or management indifference, will have the opportunity to participate in the investigation," Mr Lee said. "I urge any member of our staff anywhere who has been assaulted to go straight to the police. You will have our complete support. This behaviour has to end now." MAKING NEWS: Contact details for the investigation will be provided to all staff in due course, including a dedicated hotline to report any allegations. Commissioner Kevin Corcoran PSM said steps were being taken to improve the culture of Corrective Services NSW, with improved training for senior managers and the creation of a support unit for staff who experience sexual harassment and assault. He has also started to increase the rotation of senior staff between correctional centres. "All our staff deserve a safe workplace in every way," he said. "The first step in reducing reoffending is for our workplaces to be safe and respectful."

