Bathurst you've been challenged ....do some star jumps to help our youth

news, local-news,

The PCYC's annual StarJump challenge is underway. The challenge aims to raise funds so the local PCYC can offer the GRIT program (Growth-mindset Resilience Intervention for Teenagers) to the youth of Bathurst. "It is a 10-week program, [PCYC] raised enough money last year to pilot the program into about six clubs," PCYC Bathurst acting manager Linda Clemens said. "So we'd like to be able to run something in Bathurst by the end of the year, if not the start of next year." Though last year the money raised went towards running the program in other areas, this year the money raised in Bathurst will remain in Bathurst as the local club introduces the GRIT program. MAKING NEWS: Ms Clemens encourages everyone to jump on board. The initiative runs during Youth Week; which got underway on April 3 and runs until April 10. Participants can set their own daily goal. Whether it's 50 or 500 star jumps for $50 or $500, Ms Clemens said it all goes to helping Bathurst's youth. "I think it's a great idea, a great initiative and we've got to look after our young people," she said. Anyone wanting to participate and help raise funds can sign up online.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/cb65f533-1d5d-4f1f-9f1c-ecab665125c1.JPG/r0_259_3516_2246_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg