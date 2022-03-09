news, local-news,

Bathurst Bunnings will participate in a country-wide fundraiser to help those directly impacted by floods across NSW and Queensland. From 9am-4pm on Friday, every single Bunnings store in Australia, outside those impacted by floods, will run a flood-fundraising sausage sizzle, with all proceeds expected to go to communities hit by the floods. READ MORE: Money raised will go to the GIVIT Storms and Flooding Appeal, which works with the Queensland and New South Wales governments to manage and distribute the money. Customers who want to donate but don't wish to buy a sausage sizzle can still give directly at the barbecue fundraiser on Friday or in store at the registers, starting on Wednesday. Members of the Bathurst Bunnings team will be manning the barbecue throughout the day. The east coast of Australia was battered by torrential rain in the past two weeks, which has brought widespread floods across parts of Sydney, Brisbane and the east coast of the country.

