Local commercial building company Hines Constructions Pty Ltd continued its winning streak at the Master Builders Association (MBA) State Awards Ceremony recently, securing the best project under $10 million for sport and recreation category. After taking home five awards at the MBA Western Regions Awards Ceremony in early February, Hines Constructions made the trip to Sydney to take on the metropolitan companies. Managing director David Hines was pleased to be the only regional commercial building company to win an award on the night, with all other winners from metropolitan areas. READ MORE: Hines Constructions secures five Master Builders Association awards "This tops any of [the regional] awards we won because it's on a state level," Mr Hines said. "It would be the most prestigious of the awards." The project Hines Constructions received the award for was the Corowa Aquatic Centre. The construction of the aquatic centre included a 50-metre FINA-compliant Olympic pool, an indoor heated 25-metre pool, a splash pool for young children and other facilities including changerooms and bathrooms. Construction manager Paddy Barber said the indoor pool will have dual functions; acting as a lap pool and a space for hydrotherapy and other aqua fitness activities. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Abercrombie House has 'Scot' it all, and will prove it this Sunday "The indoor pool also has an adjacent administration area separated by a glaze screen so the people running the centre can see what's going on in the indoor pool but they also control entry access," Mr Barber said. "They've got a commercial kitchen, changerooms and other facilities." The project took close to one year to complete and Mr Hines said the clients were really happy with the final product. It was a big team effort to complete the project, which was lead by project manager Alan Vermeer. Hines Constructions also secured an award for this project in the MBA Western Regions Award, when they won the best commercial project between $6 million and $9 million category. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Star Panther Cleary ruled out of Bathurst NRL match Mr Hines said of the awards won that night, he was most pleased about this one. "It's definitely a team award, it's not an individual award, as it's recognition for a lot of hard work," Mr Hines said. "Starting from when we estimate a project, to the project management, through to when it's complete. "Obviously you need a really good team to undertake and complete a job like that." Hines Constructions has won multiple awards for projects completed and to give back to the communities that utilise the company Mr Hines employs contractors from that area as a thank you.

