A second-half fightback from Panorama FC was not enough in its Australia Cup preliminary round fixture at Proctor Park on Saturday. The Goats went into the half-time break against Banksia Tigers down 2-0, however, two second half goals from Jaiden Culbert and Paul Long had the hosts equal with just 20 minutes left on the clock. However, Panorama hearts would be broken with just under 10 minutes to go, as Banksia found the winner through Ali Faour, who scored his third goal of the match. READ MORE: Panorama coach Ricky Guihot said his team pushed Banksia Tigers right to the final minute. "We just stuck to our structures," he said. "We've put them in place for the past three to four weeks and it's just sticking to it. It'll work, it's just about having the composure to stick to it. "We conceded a penalty and a free kick in the first half where we weren't good enough and scramble quick enough. "[Banksia] are a good football team and they were pushed. They got beat by Manly in round six last year. "They've come here, thinking they're going to roll us and the boys put in a huge performance." Goats goalkeeper Chris Davis was a player that stood out for Guihot. "Chris has had a massive game," he said. "He was a bit hard on himself with the last goal but he's had a massive game." Banksia Tigers will now progress to the third round of qualifying, draw to play away to Macarthur Football Association club Eschol Park. The fixture was Panorama's third foray in the Australia Cup (formally the FFA Cup), yet the Goats are still awaiting their first win in the competition following previous defeats to Southern & Ettalong (in 2020) and Coledale Waves (in 2021). While Panorama suffered defeat, the result is a massive boost heading into the club's third Western Premier League campaign, which is set to kick-off next month with an away trip to Dubbo Bulls on April 3-4.

