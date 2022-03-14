news, local-news,

OVERWHELMED and delighted - that was how star para-cyclist David Nicholas felt when his name was read out as Bathurst's Sportsperson of the Year for 2021. Presented to him at the Bathurst District Sport and Recreation Council's annual awards on Friday night, it was a reflection of not only what Nicholas achieved on the bike in a huge 12 months, but how the former Queenslander has been embraced by Bathurst. The support from the Bathurst community was something Nicholas felt when winning dual gold in his C3 class at the 2021 road nationals and again when riding at the Tokyo Paralympics. "I really feel like Bathurst is my home now, the way the community has embraced me is amazing," Nicholas said. "I get so many people telling me they watched me in Tokyo, it's so humbling to listen to. It means a lot to have that whole community support." When Nicholas, who was born with was born with cerebral palsy, moved to Bathurst to live with fiancée and fellow para-cycling star Emilie Miller, he was already one of Australia's finest. But his resume has continued to grow and in 2021 he had some impressive additions. In January he was named in the 65-member Australian Cycling Team and a month later at the Road National Championships, he won the C3 time trial and road race for the sixth consecutive year. But Nicholas' highlight was to come in late August when he claimed a Tokyo Paralympic Games bronze in the 3,000 metres individual pursuit. He then went on to snare a top 20 finish in a brutal road race. READ MORE: Nicholas wins Bathurst Cycling Club handicap in quick time READ MORE: Lovett wins individual gold medal at AusCycling Junior State Track Championships READ MORE: Bathurst Cycling Club's competitors in fine form at NSW Junior Track Cycling Championships They were efforts which made him a worthy Sportsperson of the Year, but Nicholas was still humbled by the honour and proud to see para-sport being recognised. "I felt overwhelmed and delighted when I heard my name read out. The athletes nominated for the Sportsperson of the Year along side me were just as amazing," he said. "It a such a great honour to be awarded Sportsperson of the Year. I was looking through the list of names who had already won the award and it was an amazing group to be named amongst. "Over the past decade I have been cycling there has been a massive shift in para-sport being recognised alongside able bodied athletes." It was a good night overall for the Bathurst Cycling Club with Nicholas one of four major winners. Mark Windsor claimed the masters award, Marian Renshaw was presented with the coaching excellence award and Dan Googe picked up the Jack Gunning Recognition Award. "I think it is a credit to the club for the number of people who were nominated [Friday] night, everyone works so hard from the parents, coaches and the athletes to constantly improve," Nicholas said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/3d36ebd1-b7c2-4449-9fbd-1e65319e3c7a.jpg/r0_173_1920_1258_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg