About 4.20pm on Sunday, emergency services were called to a home on Howick Street, Bathurst, and attempted to speak to the male occupant. A police operation commenced when the man refused to leave the premises. A perimeter was established, and officers attempted to negotiate with the man. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Despite attempts to speak to the man, about 4am today (Monday 14 March 2022), the man was located deceased in the home. A crime scene was established and a critical incident team from Central West Police District will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident. That investigation will be subject to an independent review. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

