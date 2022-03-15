news, local-news,

Transport for NSW remains committed to prioritising the upgrade of the Great Western Highway between Kelso and Raglan. Construction began on the $45 million project to duplicate the highway between the two Bathurst suburbs in February of last year. Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway, said plenty of work has already been carried out. READ MORE: "Transport for NSW continues to prioritise delivery of the Kelso to Raglan upgrade of the Great Western Highway," he said. "Work is continuing on the relocation of water services in the area and the construction of a detention basin has been completed on the northern side of the highway. "The project team has removed vegetation along the northern side of the highway and earthworks between PJ Moodie Memorial Drive and Napoleon Street are nearing completion. Mr Farraway said a range of more works is expected to start in April. "The next steps of the upgrade include the relocation of gas and electricity services, expected to start in April, along with stormwater drainage work, earthworks, kerbing and guttering, and landscaping," he said. It's believed that the finished product will improve traffic flow and reduce travel times, especially during peak periods like holidays and major events including the Supercars feature race, the Bathurst 1000. According to Transport NSW, while COVID-19 and wet weather provided challenges throughout 2021 and the start of 2022, the project was still able to progress. The Western Advocate asked Transport for NSW for an estimated competition date, but was not provided with one. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/f0c2d8d6-3f35-444c-abd8-c5264664091c.JPG/r9_398_3797_2538_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg