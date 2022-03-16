sport, local-sport,

A super Saturday of undefeated tennis - that's why Eglinton Tennis Club players need to be wary of Sarah Tree and Toko Tari. During Saturday's round six summer competition action, Tree and Tari were the only two players from the 20 who took to the court to win all of their four sets. They turned on a display which truly was champagne tennis. After coming back from a lengthy spell, Tree was in brilliant form winning her sets 6-2, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6. That effort meant she was in no small way responsible for steering John 'slugger' Bullock's side to an exciting victory. Tari too was running hot, hitting winners from all over the court on the way to his impressive 6-1, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 set wins. Match convenor and head coach at the Eglinton complex, Rod Schumacher, believes the performance by Tree and Tari was "simply outstanding". "It's pretty hard for any player to win all four sets on the day, but for Tree and Tari it was just their moment in time to shine," Schumacher said. READ ALSO: Shiels hopes to battle rivals, not gremlins at Phillip Island READ ALSO: A Phoenix rises as Rue plays two A-League games with Wellington READ ALSO: Numbers and prize money are up for the Gold Crown Carnival Both matches were close encounters with Bullock's Team Tweedie of 'iron lady' Allyson Schumacher, Sarah Tree, Frank Buckley and Stacey Markwick storming home to capture a close win over Matt Tree's Team Puddy Cat of Brian Dwyer, Kevin Tree, Les Moulds and Paul Hammel seven sets to five, 61 games to 49. Team Tweedie captain 'slugger' Bullock was pleased how his side adapted to his opponents' intimidating tactics. "We had a game plan and stuck to it, and it came up trumps," Bullock said. The second match saw Jason Molkentin's Team Scooby Doo of Garth Hindmarch, Adrian Hotham, Rebekka Fischer and Tari win a thrilling match over Robert Mack's Daffy Duck side of Rod Schumacher, Andrew Tree, Paul Clancy and Dakota Hindmarch seven sets to five. Captain of the winning Scooby Doo side Molkentin was over the moon after his team's thrilling victory. "We just plugged away all day and played what I thought to be really smart tennis,'' Molkentin said. Well folks another brilliant round of tennis, it just seems to get better and better at the biggest little club in the west. Good hitting. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

