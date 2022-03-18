sport, bathurst-1000-news,

LAST year he narrowly missed the podium, so when Tim Slade returns to Mount Panorama for this year's Bathurst 6 Hour he will have claiming the chequered flag in mind. Slade, who recently commenced his second season with the Cooldrive Racing Supercars team, will return to the Car Mods Australia outfit after a strong if unlucky run to fourth place in their BMW M3 last year. Having qualified fourth for the 6 Hour, the car was a contender on pace throughout the race but a series of punctures cost them a shot at victory. Ultimately they finished fourth, on the same lap as the winning BMW. An extensive testing and preparation program from their Queensland base has the team in a confident frame of mind heading into the 2022 event, including a year's worth of development on what was a brand-new car last Easter. "The race was great fun last year and we learned what is needed to improve on our result this time around," Slade said. "The car was brand-new last year but it was quick out of the box, so with a year's worth of development and experience it should be an even more competitive package. I think we're better prepared this time around. "It's always good to get back to the mountain and the field looks like it's going to be really competitive, so I'm really looking forward to it." READ MORE: Brad Shiels sits ninth in TCR Australia Series heading into round two READ MORE: Bathurst 6 Hour grid capped at a record 70 entrants READ MORE: Class structure announced for 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour Team boss Brad Carr is excited at the prospect of challenging for a podium. "It's great to have Tim back on board for another crack at the 6 Hour. There's such a strong field this year and a strong line-up of Supercars drivers so it will be very exciting to be rubbing shoulders - and possibly mirrors - with those guys," he said. "Last year we took a car to the mountain that was a brand-new build and in its first ever race. This year we're returning with a car that has completed numerous local races in Queensland that gives us more confidence and understanding. "We hope to have rectified the issues we had last year and we're heading back to claim what we nearly achieved in 2021." The 2022 Bathurst 6 Hour will be staged between April 15-17. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

