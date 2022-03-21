sport, local-sport,

ST Pat's Old Boys have put themselves one win away from a return to the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket grand final after comfortably accounting for City Colts by eight wickets in Sunday's semi-final at Morse Park 1. Pat's ran riot over the Colts middle and lower order to have their opponents all out for 156 before a century stand between openers Nic Broes (62) and Andrew Brown (35) helped set up a successful pursuit for the Saints. Colts elected to bat first and got off to a fair start as their first three batsmen made it to the 20s but failed to go on further. The in-form Josh Toole (57) provided the spark Colts needed over the course of his two hour knock before he became the second of Nic Broes' three wickets for the day (3-27). Matt Fearnley (3-31) was the other Saints bowler to claim three dismissals as he picked up several key Colts wickets while Connor Slattery (2-28) delivered back-to-back blows in the middle order. Broes then went at nearly a run a ball for his 62 runs as he and Brown put on 104 together. They they fell to Dan Casey (2-37) in consecutive deliveries but new batters Cooper Brien (36 not out) and Slattery (18 not out) finished the job. Brien ended the game with a six to set up a preliminary final clash against Rugby Union next Saturday. Toole finished his season with the competition's second highest batting average of 52.75 while the man ahead of him, Slattery, increased his to 59. Broes said it was a great feeling to be striking the ball well at the right point of the season. "I hadn't batted for a few weeks with minimal training, since I had other things on, so it felt great to go out there and hit the ball nicely. It's probably the best I've hit it maybe all year," he said. "The way myself and Browny started things off was really nice. We put on just over a hundred and the plan was for me and him to get through that first session to try and take the game away from them and that's what we did. "The wicket was pretty flat, a little up and down, but we had a plan to really bore them out of it with some old fashioned fourth stump, outside off kind of bowling. Fearns is probably the best at that, and it forced them into playing a couple of shots." Colts had earned a place in Sunday's match after winning the previous day's elimination final over defending champions Orange City. The back-to-back games were always going to be a challenge for whoever won the Saturday contest, and Colts captain Russ Gardner said the team should be proud of the way they handled that test. "That quick turnaround was a bit tough on the team. We were excited to get there but the energy we were able to bring wasn't quite there," he said. "In saying that, St Pat's are a really terrific side. They bowled well and they chased us down with ease. "Our plan was to make sure we batted the full 50 to get ourselves in and then try to build some momentum, but as happens in cricket a false shot gives your wicket away and then you have to restart things again. "We couldn't rebuild that momentum for the last 10 to 15 overs when we still had wickets in hand." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/4e88115c-cb09-4236-8484-82986e06bbab.JPG/r231_447_1964_1426_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg