After winning the Gold Tiara last year, Russell Jack's Just Hope is looking the goods ahead of the Gold Bracelet final. With Nathan Jack in the gig, the three-year-old filly claimed a solid victory in the first heat at the Bathurst Paceway on Monday afternoon, in a flying field across 1730 metres. Backed at the hot $1.25 favourite, Just Hope finished already of Rickie Alchin's Soho Rhapsody ($6.50) and Tony Higgs' Silk Cloud ($7) in second and third respectively. READ MORE: Jack said he was pleased with how the filly raced in the opening heat. "She sort of begun quick and the others ran solid but she was here to have a run, not just have a quiet look around," the driver said. "She came through it great and whatever she does in-between, she'll be really sharp for the final." The heat clocked in a mile rate of 1:52:5, coming close to the track record across 1730 metres. "We were striding and she's really good, easy striding filly and she's a quality filly," he said. "So it didn't surprise me that it was that quick." With the final coming up at Friday night, Jack is confident about the filly's chances in the big race. "I think they'll be more worried about me than I am about the rest of them, that's for sure," he said. The three-year-old filly has enjoyed a successful career, with five wins from nine placings across her 14-race career. The win on Monday was the second consecutive win and three in four starts for Just Hope, following a victory at Menangle (February 26) and Albury (February 11). The three-year-old filly has now amassed a total of $213,617 in prizemoney from her 14 starts.

