The local Salvation Army's new premises at 86 Bentick Street isn't the only new addition to the organisation, with Steve Medved appointed as the new mission team leader earlier this year. Mr Medved has a long history in the ministry, having worked as a minister in Sydney before deciding to connect with the Salvation Army. He is now the Salvation Army's mission team leader in Bathurst, Mudgee and Lithgow. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "I wanted to connect with the Salvation Army because of what they're like in society," Mr Medved said. "I like how they connect with society, how they help society and that meets who I am as a person. "I want to help people go beyond where they're at in life." In addition to fulfilling the traditional role of helping the local community, Mr Medved plans to bring some new aspects to the position. He hopes to provide a number of different services that will further connect him with local community members. Being a motor mechanic by trade Mr Medved will bring something a little different to the role and he hopes to use that to his advantage. He hopes to run sessions on how to change a tyre and even coffee training sessions to encourage locals to the Ministry House. "I've started a bible study group here in Mudgee and we're going to do the same thing in Bathurst," Mr Medved said. "The bible study is only one night but I also plan on doing men's groups, women's groups, and maybe a youth group. "Whatever questions they have in their lives I want to try and answer them and help them through that." Mr Medved began the new role in January and he will really hit the ground running when the new Salvation Army Bathurst Ministry House opens on April 1. The organisation spent months on end trying to secure an establishment to operate out of and finally found a home at 86 Bentick Street. Chief secretary of the National Executive Office Winsome Merrett will be attending the opening as well as divisional commander for NSW and ACT Miriam Gluyas and area officer for NSW Laurie Robertson. The official opening will begin at 11am and Mr Medved encourages locals to attend. The new mission team leader is looking forward to building relationships with community members and helping them spiritually on their walk though life. "I really love connecting with people," he said. "I've come from a background where I've seen some real miracles of life and I'm hoping to replicate that here."

