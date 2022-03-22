Barrier draws confirmed for the final of Bathurst Gold Crown and Tiara

sport, local-sport,

Bathurst trainers will have a good chance of taking home glory at Friday night's Bathurst Gold Crown final night, with favourable draws in the final of both the Gold Crown and Gold Tiara. Five local trainers will be represented in the final of the two-year-old fillies final, with Nathan Hurst's Call Me Millie drawing barrier two, however, the barrier one draw - Windy Hill Tara - is an emergency, so the local hope is likely to slot into barrier one if there's no scratchings in the lead up the race. Ash Grives' Meraki has drawn barrier five, Bernie Hewitt's duo of Betting Jewel and Jewel Melody have got barrier eight and 12 respectively, well Matt Rue's Miss Exclusive will start from barrier 11, however, the barrier nine draw in Sporting Tristar is an emergency. READ MORE: Bathurst Harness Racing Club CEO Danny Dwyer said there's a good chance of a local winner in the Tiara final. "Matt Rue's horse drew pretty well, I thought," he said. "With the emergency at the nine, it's a perfect draw for her. Call Me Millie has drawn pretty well too. "Meraki was drawn barrier four. It looks like a pretty good draw for her. Betting Jewel has drawn the wide at barrier eight, so it's not the flashiest draw for her but she'll certaintly be one of the favoured runners." In the Gold Crown final, Nathan Turnbull's Better Be The Best has got himself barrier two, Chris Frisby's duo of Happy Reg and Our Sunset Delight have draw barrier five and 12 respectively, while Hurst has Our Dickie Bart from barrier six. "The two and the 12 have drawn the best. 12 might normally by four wide on the back row, but if the two emergencies in nine and 10 come out - and there's a pretty big chance that'll happen - then Chris' horse will come two off the second line, which is perfect for it," Dwyer explained. "The two favourites will most likely be the four Tardelli and number 11, Petracca." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

