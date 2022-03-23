sport, local-sport,

Close to 130 riders took to the track on Sunday, for the second round of Panorama Motorcycle Club's Beard Brothers Series. There were 15 nippers, 81 juniors and 33 seniors entered that competed over 15 categories on an exciting day of racing. The round was the most recent Bathurst event since the highly successful Long Track Masters, that was held at the Showground earlier this month. READ MORE: "There were a lot of people on Sunday," club president Mick Kovac said. "East Coast at Nowra got cancelled on Saturday because of all the rain. Our phones were just ringing off the hook. "Even though we had closed entries, people were on the road travelling and were asking if they could do late entries. We did accommodate for them and it was great to see riders of a completely different level here racing. "We just ended up with a few more numbers and it was really good for the club." Kovac said the club received overwhelming positive feedback for the most recent round. "We received a lot of comments from other people about how well run the club is," he said. "We had a steward from the Lower Mountains club and he commented on how well run was, which was awesome to hear."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/e1eada51-d011-48c6-a58e-32667d9f5ed1.jpg/r12_112_1839_1144_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg