THE FIELD that will comprise Bathurst's biggest ever endurance race grid has been confirmed. The 70-car entry list for the 2022 Bathurst 6 Hour has been unveiled, with the grid comprised of cars representing 15 different brands, 34 different models and featuring more than 160 drivers. Should more than 64 cars start the race on Easter Sunday, it will become the biggest ever field to tackle an endurance race at Mount Panorama. The field is comprised of cars in eight classes, separated by performance levels and vehicle affordability with the field including $130,000+ BMWs in the outright category, through to $20,000 Suzuki Swift Sports in Class E. READ MORE: The field is not only the largest, but also the most competitive field assembled in Bathurst 6-hour history. It includes the last three outright winning combinations in the race, including defending champions Rob Rubis, Shane Smollen and Shane van Gisbergen in their BMW M4. Van Gisbergen is also the defending Supercars Champion and one of only two people in history to claim the 6-Hour, 12-hour and Bathurst 1000 treble. Winners from 2019, Beric Lynton and Tim Leahey, will be joined by Supercars star and former Bathurst 1000 winner Will Davison in a bid to add another Mount Panorama title, while the 2018 winners Grant and Iain Sherrin will also return. The all-star grid also includes notables like Tim Slade, Will Brown, Tony D'Alberto, David Russell, Bathurst legend John Bowe and the racing return of Marcos Ambrose - who will drive a Ford Mustang with George Miedecke. BMWs dominate the outright class (X - Extreme Performance) however the addition of several new cars could see the German marque - currently unbeaten in the 6 Hour - challenged this year. Several brand-new and upgraded Ford Mustangs are entered, while Lexus will enter the fray in the top category via the Bathurst debut of the V8-powered RC-F. A BMW M2 entered by reigning Porsche Carrera Cup champion Cameron Hill will also look to shake up the internal BMW battle, too. The six hour is Mount Panorama's most accessible endurance race and a host of combinations from across the motorsport spectrum have entered the race as a result. There's also a notable family theme spread across the field, with 11 of the 70 entries comprised either entirely or in part of related family members. Several combinations where a father will pair with his son - or sons - including former Bathurst 1000 podium finisher Steven Ellery with sons Tristan and Dalton, and Touring Car privateer Wayne Russell with sons Drew and Aaren. The entry list also includes teams where driving duties will be shared by cousins and multiple entries where brothers will join forces. 1987 Bathurst 1000 winner Peter McLeod is entered alongside his grandson, Benjamin, in a HSV Astra in Class C, while his other two grandsons - Nick and Cameron - will share a Ford Mustang with Supercars driver and team owner, Tim Blanchard. The Bathurst 6 Hour will be the culmination of a massive Easter long weekend of racing at Mount Panorama. The program includes the third round of the 2022 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series, MRF Pulsar Racing Series, NSW Historic Touring Cars and HQ Holdens. Tickets are available online via the official event website, www.bathurst6hour.com.au. The event will be broadcast live, ad-break free and on demand on Stan Sports on April 16-17.

