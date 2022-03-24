sport, local-sport,

AMANDA Turnbull claimed the feature race double at Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday night with her victories in both the Gold Tiara and Crown Silver Consolations (1,730 metres), through great runs from Oliveira and Firefly. Oliveira ($2.38 favourite) led all the way in a comfortable Gold Tiara Silver Consolation success while Firefly ($10) spoiled the party for his more fancied rivals after swooping home late in a three wide move. A smooth getaway from the gates and a bit of mid-pack drama behind her allowed Oliveira to enjoy an easy run in the $15,000 fillies race. With 600m left to run Logan Dream broke stride and fell back through the field, forcing Limbo Lilly to duck inside off the racing line to avoid any trouble. Then Delilah Rose started to fade before the turn for home, causing some further shifting in the pack. At that point Oliveira had gained a small break of around seven metres on the field and Our Redemption was the only runner who looked capable of keeping in touch with the favourite. Oliveira continued to extend the margin on the home stretch and left Our Redemption in a battle to hold off a wall of challengers, winning in a mile rate of 1:58.7 by a margin of 11.3 metres. Our Redemption ($9, Anthony Frisby) managed to hold onto the runner-up position narrowly ahead of Lara Tiara ($6.50, Bernie Hewitt). But even with such an easy margin of victory Turnbull believes that the silver consolation level was probably the best prize her filly could have hoped for at this year's carnival. "This is more her level. She went good in the heats but we felt that she'd be more suited to a race like that," she said. "She ran a really good time just then and she's only a real little thing so she's still growing up. These are really good races to win and she'll still get better. "We got a little lucky and there was a bit of trouble behind me and that helped a lot. I could hear all of that going on so we just kept on moving forward and didn't worry about any of that." In the night's bronze consolation races Turnbull kept her winning ways going by taking George Duncan's short priced favourite Birdy Gal to a win in the fillies event. Bonus Bet won the night's other fillies consolation race while the bronze consolation victories in the colts and geldings races went to Satellite Simba and Cash N Bling. The biggest upset of the night belonged to Chloe Formosa's winning drive on Ultimate Force ($21) in the Honouree Consolation, winning in a close finish over Angel Shark ($5.50, Bernie Hewitt) and Karloo Bradley ($8.50, Justin Reynolds).

