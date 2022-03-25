sport, local-sport,

Panorama Platypi under 13s will be looking to complete an undefeated season on Sunday, when it tackles Orange Vipers in the Western Women's Rugby League grand final. To be played at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex in Bathurst, it'll be the second time the two teams have played this season, the Platypi defeating Vipers in a thrilling 30-28 win in the opening round of the season. Platypi halfback and captain Freya Hodges said she's proud of how far her team has come this season. READ MORE: "I'm really proud of them," she said. "They played so well to make it into the grand final. I wasn't expecting us to play this well since most of them haven't played before. "They've played so well this year. I'm really proud of them. "I'm not sure how we'll go on the weekend. I hope we win but it's an even chance, 50-50." Platypi fullback Jamie Powley believes her team will go well in the grand final. "I think we'll go pretty good because we work as a team and everything," she said. "We've been undefeated all the way through the season. It's been a really good season." Dezabelle Weston, who plays on the wing for Platypi, is also raring to go for the grand final and believes the captain will have a really good. "I think we'll play really good and hopefully win," she said. "I think Freya will play really good. She's really good and she's our captain, helping us out with everything. "Our coach has been amazing, I love Rachel [Hodges]. She's a really good coach and she helps everyone out with footy and stuff like that." Sunday's under 13s grand final between Platypi and Vipers will be the first match of five deciders being played in Bathurst, getting underway at 9am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/ad4b4a09-9907-4cba-a04e-ec674bdcf7f2.jpg/r79_285_5116_3131_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg