A new production company is set to fill a significant gap in local adult-orientated theatre this year, with two shows in the works. Nunsense will be the debut show from Broken Banjo Productions, and involves a convent of nuns hilariously trying to raise funds for the burial of fellow members of their order. Broken Banjo Productions founder and Nunsense director Sam English said the musical comedy will be a fun and entertaining romp. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "The cast have had a ball putting this together, and I've been wanting to bring adult-orientated theatre back to Bathurst for quite a while," Mr English said. Show dates are Saturday, March 26 and Friday, April 1, 7pm at Keystone 1889 Tickets available on the keystone website https://www.keystone1889.com/

