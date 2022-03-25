news, local-news,

Registrations are now open for this year's Australia's Biggest Morning Tea initiative and Balance Early Education was quick to sign up. The fundraiser encourages organisations around the country to host a morning tea to raise funds for Cancer Council. Balance Early Education participated in the fundraiser last year and event coordinator Briarly Gough said they were more than happy to jump on board again in 2022. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Survey says: Fortnightly rubbish collection could work for Bathurst "We registered a week ago when we first got the email," Ms Gough said. "We just found that we got a lot of positive feedback from families and the outer community when we did do it so we were more than happy to do it again." Australia's Biggest Morning Tea can be hosted at any convenient time during May or June but people are encouraged to register as soon as possible. Last year the fundraiser accumulated almost $11 million and Ms Gough encourages everyone to get involved because every little bit helps. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The latest addition to the Tremain's Mill area "We have a few at the service who have been affected by cancer or [their] family members and things like that," Ms Gough said. "I think it's a way to raise awareness for people with cancer and I think it's a really good cause to be able to fundraise for and give back to." Last year, Balance Early Education sold plates of cakes and slices for $5 each to parents and families of students. The staff all put their aprons on and got busy in the kitchen to create the delicious plates and Ms Gough said they will do it all again this year. "We'll be doing a similar thing with the bake sale where all the staff bring a different dish or different cake or slice for the families to be able to purchase a plate for $5," she said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Bathurst Seniors Festival is ready to help people reconnect "That's always seemed to work in the past and it always seems to be easier for families to just take a plate. "It's COVID safe as well." Last year was the first time Balance Early Education had participated in the Australia's Biggest Morning Tea initiative and the facility was able to raise just under $200 from the small bake sale. To encourage people and organisations to register, Cancer Council has a thermomix up for grabs. Those who register by Thursday March 31 will go into the draw to win the handy kitchen appliance. Those who register will also receive a free host kit to give them access to great tips, tools and ideas to help make the morning tea a piece of cake. Registering is an easy three-step process and can be done on the Cancer Council website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/16d8b045-26c9-45fd-b320-c4818c02c118.jpg/r2_307_5997_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg