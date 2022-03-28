Letter | It's the wrong time to hit this struggling city with a rate rise

news, local-news,

RE: Rates Rise: Council Forced To Apply For A Variation Due To Increasing Costs (March 19). It is a real kick in the guts for residents that Bathurst Regional Council has applied for a 2.5 per cent rate rise. In these hard times of a petrol price blowout and food price increases, plus other expenses such as gas and electricity, Bathurst Regional Council should be ashamed of itself for even putting such an absurd application forward. IN OTHER NEWS: Council says it needs to cover the increased cost of services! Look around Bathurst residential areas at the condition of the roads, the unkempt nature strips, public reserves and the poorly maintained footpaths. Now that we are coming into winter and the Omicron variant is starting to spike, it will be another kick in the guts for the Bathurst community. Surely council can manage its expenditure more effectively, like with pay cuts or not purchasing new cars each year for the hierarchy. If the Reserve Bank of Australia can hold off on interest rate rises, surely council can afford to do the same. Most of us are low to middle income wage earners and have had no pay rise for three years. Please, council, reconsider this action and think of us residents who keep Bathurst moving forward.

