After finding trouble in his last start at Temora, Downed By Law has broken through for his maiden win at Bathurst on wet Monday afternoon for racing. Trained by Canowindra's Paul Britt, the $3.70 chance was made to work for his win at Kennerson Park across 450 metres in the first, as favourite Karinya Creek ($3.40) taking the early lead. It wasn't until the final stretch for home that Downed By Law broke ahead for the lead to finish ahead of Karinya Creek, with Macklin ($4.80) coming in third. READ MORE: Britt said he was pleased with win, considering the dog's potential. "He got into a lot of trouble in the last. He's a pup with huge potential," he explained. "He's come from Melbourne and the owner Mick Crowe sent me up the dog with a couple of others through a good friend Rod Clark. The competition of the three of us. The dog does have a lot of ability." Britt said he's hoping to take the dog to race down in Sydney in the next couple of months. "He's a dog that's really strong, so the race was a little bit short for him. To get a maiden for him we had to drop back to 450 metres. "We'll just put him through in the grades and probably in the next few months we can get him down to Sydney because he is a city-class dog." The win at Bathurst was Downed By Law's second ever career placing, following a third at Temora in his last start almost a month ago. He had previously started at Goulburn in February and Shepparton back in December, without any luck. The result was Britt's only win at Bathurst from his three starts, with Run Home Jack running fourth in the fifth grade (450 metres) and Ashton Current picking up a placing with a third in the final race of the meeting - the 307 metres free for all. Racing will return to Kennerson Park the following Monday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

