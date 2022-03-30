news, local-news,

There are many pieces of historically significant landmarks hidden within the Bathurst CBD, and members of the Bathurst Town Square Group will lead visitors on a guided tour of these landmarks on Sunday. The tour, which is part of the Autumn Colours program, will focus on public artworks of historical significance, foundation stones and various other tales of the community's past immortalised in stone, metal, glass and resin. Bathurst Town Square Group member and local historian Dr Robin McLachlan said the tour will unearth territory both familiar and unfamiliar to locals and visitors, but will importantly share historical information that isn't widely known. READ ALSO: Federation Award a surprise for Bathurst Aero Club's Jerry Trevor-Jones "There's a bunch of significant artworks scattered among the town square, including the stained glass windows and a 'mystery painting' in the All Saints' Cathedral," Dr McLachlan said. "The painting in question, a version of The Last Supper, has the curious distinction of being either very valuable or a fake ['fake or fortune'], and this controversy will be explored as part of the tour." Dr McLachlan said the tour will also include a deep dive into the significance of the town square's memorials, such as the George Evans statue in Kings Parade. READ ALSO: Kelso Carl's Jr outlet anticipated to open in mid-2022 "There's quite the unique socio-political connotation around the Evans statue in this day and age, with the image of an Aboriginal man kneeling next to Evans atop the memorial causing plenty of debate around its modern-day suitability," he said. "When you start to deconstruct the meaning behind the statue, I think tour participants will be surprised to find there's actually a different message behind the monument." Dr McLachlan said the tour will invite participants into certain locations rarely accessible to the public, including a 'top secret' location that'll surprise people. READ ALSO: Council endorses its involvement in electricity procurement process "There might be a restricted area involved, people will have to stay tuned," he said. "With a lot of history, stories and fun involved, tour participants will truly realise why the town square is the keeper of Bathurst's stories." The two-hour tour will commence from 2pm Sunday at the Bathurst District Historical Society Museum. Tickets cost $10 via the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre.

