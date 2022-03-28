community,

BATHURST Aero Club lifelong member Jerry Trevor-Jones was getting ready to leave the club's open day on Sunday when he was presented with two prestigious awards. He was awarded a Master Instructors medallion and certificate as well as a Federation Award, the highest award given by the Royal Australian Federation of Aero Clubs. "I was about to go home. I didn't know that this was going to happen," Mr Trevor-Jones said. "I had no idea that this was on the cards. I just thought it was a club open day. "I'm pretty excited about the whole thing." After 62 years of involvement with the local aero club, Mr Trevor-Jones is one of its longest serving members. He joined the club in 1960, started instructing in 1970 and was the club's treasurer right up until the end of last year, when he made the decision to relinquish the position. Mr Trevor-Jones learnt to fly when he joined the club in 1960 and spent around four decades as an instructor, giving wings to aviation enthusiasts and sending them on their way. "I instructed here for just on 40 years and I also did a lot of charter operations in that same time," he said. "I kept going up until I officially retired when I was about 83; I'm now 87. "I'm not flying anymore, but I'm a life member of the aero club." Mr Trevor-Jones said it had been satisfying teaching locals to be pilots. "I think it was very enjoyable to see somebody learn to fly ... a lot of them are still flying and still enjoying it," he said. "We taught a lot that went right through to their commercial licence and obviously went into aviation. "Quite a few of the ones we taught to fly went into airlines; quite a few friends I've got are captains in various airlines." Mr Trevor-Jones' long-term involvement with the club means that he is one of the only people to see it built from the ground up. What started out as nothing now has different buildings, airplanes, hangars and a large following. Mr Trevor-Jones said it's been great to be part of it. Bathurst Aero Club president Ian Johnson thanked Mr Trevor-Jones for his contribution to the club. "He's been with the club for over 60 years and in that time he was on the board, he was the treasurer and a lot of the work that he has done has put the club where it is today," Mr Johnson said.

