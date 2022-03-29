news, local-news, Orange, Classic Outback Trial, Rally

BATHURST and surrounds are set for an economic injection as a car event comes to town this week. The Classic Outback Trial, which hasn't rallied since its 2018 event in Alice Springs, kicked off in Parkes on Sunday and moved on to Orange on Tuesday. The trial will make its home in Bathurst on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, bringing around 250 to 300 people to the city, according to event director Philip Bernadou. He estimates the event will bring $2 million of spending over its seven days "if you take in fuel, accommodation, meals and all the things that rally cars need when they break down". IN OTHER NEWS: Villages around Bathurst, including Carcoar, Sofala and Black Springs, will also benefit from the event as they will be putting on lunches for trial participants, according to Mr Bernadou. He said they might be making thousands of dollars depending on what they charge for their lunches. Panthers Bathurst will host the Classic Outback Trial presentation dinner on Saturday. "We have had terrific assistance from Bathurst from council and from tourism," Mr Bernadou said. "[Tourism manager] Dan Cove has really assisted us." Mr Bernadou said the current Classic Outback Trial is the seventh running of the event, which has previously visited Tweed Heads in the north-east of the state, Renmark in South Australia and Alice Springs in central Australia. He said the Alice Springs running in 2018 was going to be the last one, but he got talked into doing it again. Mr Bernadou said the current running of the trial was meant to happen back in 2020 but had to be postponed, a number of times, due to the problems caused by coronavirus. Organisers say the Classic Outback Trial aims to cater for those who want an old-fashioned rally experience, but with no night-time competition, and with a relaxed atmosphere and good camaraderie. UK-based New Zealander Warren Briggs has entered his 1965 Mustang this year after sending the car over for the 2014 and 2016 running of the event.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/63217519-1986-4dfa-8930-1871d0609e0b.jpg/r3_0_1247_703_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg