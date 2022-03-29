coronavirus,

ANOTHER 775 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the Western NSW Health District. In the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday, there were 654 positive rapid antigen tests and 121 positive PCR tests in the region. The Bathurst local government area has 1715 active cases (defined as those that have been identified in the past two weeks), while the Orange local government area (2411) remains the highest for active cases in the health district. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Dubbo local government area has 1454 active cases. Overall, the Dubbo LGA has recorded 9477 total cases of the virus, followed by the Orange LGA on 9274 and the Bathurst LGA on 8429. NSW has recorded 21,494 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the most recent 24 hours. There are 1283 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 53 in intensive care. It's a slight increase in hospitalisations from the day before.

