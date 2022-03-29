sport, local-sport,

Three Bathurst cyclists have cleaned up a heap of medals at the recent NSW Track Masters Championships. Held at the Dunc Grey Veledrome in Sydney across March 25-27, Rosemary Hastings, Marian Renshaw and Toireasa Gallagher all took to the track, winning nine medals between them. Hastings, competing in the women masters 10 category, won gold in the 500 metres time trial (with a new Australian best time) and individual pursuit, while she won silver in the team pursuit alongside Renshaw and Gallagher. READ MORE: Renshaw, who competed in the women masters eight category, won gold in the time trial and individual pursuit, while Gallagher, who was competing in the women masters three category, won gold in the scratch race, as well as a silver in the points race. Gallagher said it was great to see Bathurst cyclists perform well at the championships, heaping particular praise on the ever-consistent Hastings. "That record Rosemary broke shocked because she didn't know it was going to happen," she explained. "When she was being presented the medal, they announced it was a new Australia record. That was pretty exciting for her and justly deserved because she just keeps turning up. "Marian and Renshaw just keep turning up year after year and keep going. They're great representatives for the club but when it comes to serious racing side of things, they're competitive and still winning medals. "I always enjoy teaming up with them in the team pursuit. Even with their age, they're still doing a fantastic job on the bike." For results from the NSW Track Masters Championships, visit the NSW Cycling website at liveresults.nsw.cycling.org.au.

