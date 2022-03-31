community,

Members of the Bathurst community will have the opportunity to grab a great array of bargains this Saturday, with various Blue Ridge residents to host garage sales. Around 10 properties are scheduled to take part in the Saturday event, with a wide range of wares expected to be available for purchase. READ ALSO: Bathurst Town Square Group to host historical tour of CBD on Sunday Organiser Lee Moras said it'll be the first community garage sale for the Blue Ridge estate, and expects a few more households to get on board in the coming days. "We're preparing a map of the estate to hand out to visitors on the day, and it sounds like many households are eager to part ways with items they no longer need," Ms Moras said. READ ALSO: Rotary's exchange program is back after two-year break "The area is always popular for Christmas light spotting, so we're hoping to attract a similar crowd, as there's always visitors checking out the area." READ ALSO: Funding boost for Ilumba Retirement Village's Osbourne Hall The Black Crow coffee van will be set up during the garage sale, and visitors are asked to follow COVID-safe protocol to keep the community safe. Sales will commence from 8am. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

