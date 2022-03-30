news, local-news,

TWO locals have capitalised on their property's beautiful 360-degree views and created an Airbnb rental which they hope will attract more people to the region. Daniel and Annika Collins spent the first COVID lockdown period demolishing an old chicken shed and replacing it with a humble country cottage - The Red Hill Nest. After a long wait, the couple were finally able to open the doors to their Airbnb rental in November last year and it's proved quite popular. IN OTHER NEWS: "At the start of the second lockdown we were ready to open and then we couldn't open our doors until November last year," Mr Collins said. "Christmas we were flat out, over January it was a bit of a lull, but right up until May we're booked out every weekend." Mr Collins said it was his wife's dream to own an Airbnb and after selling their home in town and moving to acreage, that dream became a reality. The couple are working with Sydney Helicopters so metropolitan guests can skip the drive through the Blue Mountains and fly straight to the property. "We're looking at flying people up and then transferring them from here to Rockley Pub or any event within town," Mr Collins said. "Then, moving forward, [we're looking at] working in with the council and really trying to promote who we are and this beautiful town." The Red Hill Nest is only a 15-minute drive from town and features a two-bedroom, self-contained cottage. Mr Collins said they are also in the process of setting up a Murray Grey Stud that they plan to incorporate into guests' stays.

