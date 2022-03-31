sport, local-sport,

NATHAN Turnbull had confidence that Camanchi Warrior could make a statement at Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday night after his encouraging Honouree Stakes tilt during the Gold Crown Carnival. But when driver Blake Micallef had Camanchi Warrior ($3.80) in the death seat and batting the breeze throughout the Town and Country Rural Supplies Pace (1,730 metres) it was going to take a gutsy effort to win. Having done the tough work at the head of the outside line Camanchi Warrior pulled narrowly ahead of Great Presence ($15, Justin Reynolds) as the field straightened for home. Race favourite Alta Downs ($2.50, John O'Shea) ducked for the sprint lane and Standandeliver ($5.50, Jack Callaghan), who had sat behind Camanchi Warrior throughout the trip, pulled out wide for a late dive. The Peter Trevor-Jones-trained Standandeliver closed in quickly but came up a head shy as Camanchi Warrior picked up career win number 13. The winning mile rate was 1:57.0. Turnbull said it was a big performance from his five-year-old to find another gear in the run for home. "He was in that strong series over the crown, the Honouree Stakes, and he ran two honest races there. He was in the consolation and was unlucky there where he got buried away three deep on the fence," he said. "He's a horse that likes to be up the front or towards the front. Obviously the death seat isn't ideal but we got a breather in the middle there, which he liked, where they went 32 flat. That suited him as much as anyone and he was able to hold them off after that. "He was fifth those last two starts but was dead set just behind them. Tonight everything just fell into place. It was a touch easier opposition that what he's been meeting but he got the biccies." It's a great week for Turnbull, who also has the Nathan Turnbull Leading Trainer Pace (2,120m) coming up this Friday at Dubbo to celebrate his 2021 training premiership there. He'll field Punters Delight, Tackas Princess and Baby Bee Mine in the event. "I was tickled pink to win it. My grandfather and dad have been put in record books, and being alongside those guys is pretty special," he said. "It's a track that suits my horses. I get a lot of tried horses who aren't good enough for Sydney and you take them out to the bush and they appreciate the non-high speed racing you get there. It's been a happy hunting ground for me, that's for sure." Turnbull also picked up a win in the last event of the night, the Thank You To Our Sponsors Pace (2,260m), by driving Andrew Hall's Hall Stitched Up to a dominant 42 metre victory.

