Bathurst RSL launches online raffle for flood relief in northern NSW

Bathurst RSL Club has launched an online raffle poised to provide further financial support for flood relief efforts in the Northern Rivers region of NSW. The online raffle, to be drawn at 2pm on Wednesday, April 6, will have 30 prizes up for grabs at a total prize pool of over $7000, with first prize being a Weber Family Q barbecue [and accessories] courtesy of Petrie's Mitre 10. READ ALSO: Bathurst RSL Club donates $5000 to clubs in NSW flood zones Bathurst RSL marketing manager Janneke van der Sterren said the proceeds will go towards two Ballina-based clubs: the Cherry Street Sports Club and their local Rotary Club. "These clubs were chosen because they're directly co-ordinating the Northern Rivers Community Restart Project," Ms van der Sterren said. READ ALSO: Bathurst's Blue Ridge estate to host community garage sale on Saturday "We've had all sorts of local businesses come on board for the raffle, and every cent will go towards the cause." Ms van der Sterren said there's already been a significant response to raffle ticket sales. "We launched the raffle on Wednesday and managed to sell $4000 worth of tickets within the first 24 hours," she said. READ ALSO: Bathurst district's Red Hill Nest proving popular with visitors "Our fundraising target is $20,000, but we'd love to raise more than that. Tickets can be purchased from either our front reception or online." For more information, visit www.bathurstrsl.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

