Survey seeks community views on the good and bad of local health services

news, local-news,

THE Bathurst community is being invited to take part in a survey about health services in the city and region. The Bathurst Health - Your Say! group says it is running the survey to get information to "guide the growth and mix of locally available health care to meet the changing needs of the growing Bathurst population". Spokesman John Kellett said the group is also working with concerned health professionals. IN OTHER NEWS: "Completing this survey is especially important if you have had any issues with health services in Bathurst," he said. Mr Kellett said the survey is available on the Bathurst Health - Your Say! Facebook page or at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1OjpjMxAP9gHa14twUJyyK2S3AYD_BR0iBKXtow6XzK0/ He said people and organisations can email additional information or concerns to bhsurveys2795@gmail.com. "The content and contact details associated with these emails will be held by the Bathurst Health - Your Say! working group and will not be made public," he said. The survey includes questions about what is needed to improve the availability of health services and what services should be expanded or initiated. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/4e58f1ae-a1f8-43a3-859d-072dae96d74e.jpg/r34_0_1167_640_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg