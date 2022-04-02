news, local-news,

VERTO is calling it "another exciting chapter". The not-for-profit organisation, which has locations in NSW, Victoria and the ACT but has its headquarters in Bathurst, says it has won the right to deliver Workforce Australia services for the next six years. Workforce Australia, according to VERTO, is the Department of Education, Skills and Employment's new employment model, which will deliver "simple and efficient solutions to assist local jobseekers and employers". Workforce Australia will replace the previous jobactive program. OTHER BUSINESS STORIES AROUND BATHURST: Alongside Bathurst, VERTO was selected to deliver Workforce Australia services in other Central West locations, including Blayney, Condobolin, Cowra, Forbes, Lithgow, Mudgee, Oberon, Orange and Parkes; as well as more than 40 other locations in the Hunter, North Coast, and Far West Orana regions. "This is an outstanding result for not only VERTO, but for local Bathurst and Central West businesses and jobseekers," VERTO CEO Ron Maxwell said. "Our employees work hard to provide life-changing employment and training outcomes for our clients. "From our humble beginnings as a local community college here in Bathurst with a handful of employees, it's fantastic to see VERTO grow to become a provider of key apprenticeship, employment and training services in more than 50 locations across NSW, ACT and Victoria. "We are very proud that the Department of Education, Skills and Employment has recognised the significant work we do in our local communities and entrusted us to deliver this important new program." VERTO says Workforce Australia will enable local job-ready jobseekers to self-manage "through new, interactive digital services, while those with greater needs are supported by experienced VERTO consultants delivering Workforce Australia services". VERTO says it will begin delivering Workforce Australia services in Bathurst and the Central West from July 1, 2022. The news about the Workforce Australia agreement for VERTO follows the not-for-profit's decision last year to "deepen its commitment" to Bathurst by purchasing the commercial property at 229 Howick Street, next to its headquarters at 227 Howick. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/7757310f-355c-4555-8d1f-40b586edac3e.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg