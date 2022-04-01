news, local-news,

Bathurst residents can expect to see this year's Anzac Day commemorations return somewhat to what was commonplace in pre-pandemic times, but COVID-safe ways to commemorate will be here to stay. In 2020, the impact of COVID-19 saw many residents observe April 25 from their letterboxes, and while last year's commemorations were somewhat of a return to normal, tighter capacity restrictions were in place. READ ALSO: Bathurst welcomes Australian songwriter Paul Kelly for one-off gig With restrictions now more relaxed, Bathurst RSL Sub Branch president David Mills expects Anzac Day commemorations will return closer to pre-pandemic times, but will still respect those who choose to remember privately. "The main services [dawn and mid-morning] will occur at the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon as normal, as will the smaller services around the region, such as the Cairn War Memorial on Limekilns Road, Yetholme, Sofala and Rockley," Mr Mills said. "But we're still encouraging those who don't feel comfortable attending a larger service to commemorate at home from their letterboxes at 6am on the day. READ ALSO: Jack Duggans Irish Pub to host Wednesday open mic events for musicians "COVID-19 is still here in our community, and we recommended people wear a mask at services if they feel uncomfortable." Mr Mills said the Bathurst RSL Sub Branch has enjoyed being able to meet in person again on a more regular basis after two COVID-disrupted years, with the branch playing a vital role in supporting veterans. "Our Friday morning drop-ins at the Bathurst RSL Club are an important part of our outreach and welfare operations with local veterans, as the mental stigma of military service can linger for years," he said. "We've just completed a five-week emotional wellness program and have a safe talk program scheduled for later this month, so we know the branch is making a positive impact in the local community." READ ALSO: Bathurst RSL launches online raffle for flood relief in northern NSW Further details will be provided on Bathurst's Anzac Day commemorations as the date draws closer. For veterans looking to connect with the Sub Branch, visit www.bathurstrsl.com.au/sub-branch. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/bb36b121-ab43-4378-bfc3-186408d64249.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg