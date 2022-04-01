news, local-news,

Brand new open mic sessions are set to get under way at Jack Duggans Irish Pub in April, encouraging up and coming local musicians, adults and teenagers to try out their performance chops. The sessions, to commence on Wednesdays from April 13, will be open to all ages, with under 18s requiring adult supervision. READ ALSO: The Victoria Bathurst to host MusicNSW session for artists looking to tour Organiser and local musician Cletis Carr said the weekly event will be a great opportunity for emerging musicians to test their mettle as a performer. "There's a lot of musicians in town who many not quite be gig-ready or haven't got the material or confidence to do it, so these open mic events will be a great way to stick their toe in the water in front of a supportive audience," Mr Carr said. READ ALSO: Bathurst's Blue Ridge estate to host community garage sale on Saturday "These events enable musicians to meet like-minded people, form duos or bands and make friends along the way, and it all helps when trying to build a music scene." READ ALSO: Bathurst Town Square Group to host historical tour of CBD on Sunday The event will be held from 6:30pm every Wednesday, with 15-minute performances desired. Instruments won't be provided.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/39d70c0f-f468-447a-90be-9e4acaa8ef3a.JPG/r6_283_3978_2527_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg