Jack Duggans Irish Pub to host Wednesday open mic events for musicians
Brand new open mic sessions are set to get under way at Jack Duggans Irish Pub in April, encouraging up and coming local musicians, adults and teenagers to try out their performance chops.
The sessions, to commence on Wednesdays from April 13, will be open to all ages, with under 18s requiring adult supervision.
Organiser and local musician Cletis Carr said the weekly event will be a great opportunity for emerging musicians to test their mettle as a performer.
"There's a lot of musicians in town who many not quite be gig-ready or haven't got the material or confidence to do it, so these open mic events will be a great way to stick their toe in the water in front of a supportive audience," Mr Carr said.
"These events enable musicians to meet like-minded people, form duos or bands and make friends along the way, and it all helps when trying to build a music scene."
The event will be held from 6:30pm every Wednesday, with 15-minute performances desired. Instruments won't be provided.
