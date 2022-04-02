Mayfield Garden's Autumn Festival to open up entire 65-hectare estate
Mayfield Garden is set to have its entire 65-hectare garden open to the public across April as the venue gets into the swing of its annual Autumn Festival.
The 49-hectare private estate, featuring prime attractions such as the English Box Hedge maze, 'The Chook Hilton' and edible garden areas, will be open from April 2 to 25 in addition to the 16-hectare garden open all year round.
Mayfield's Chris Muldoon said autumn is a popular period for the garden each year, with "a kaleidoscope of colour" to be on show for visitors.
"The garden looks amazing at the moment, the growth over the past year and a half has been unprecedented," Mr Muldoon said.
"We've got a new cafe at the maze, which will suit parents looking for a break while their children wander, and our restaurant facilities will be open throughout.
"We look forward to welcoming visitors, both locals and tourists, as the full garden is only open during festivals."
For more information, visit mayfieldgarden.com.au.
