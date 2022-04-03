news, local-news,

Local potter, painter and poet Jennie Pottie has been building a steady arsenal of creativity in her home shed since moving to Bathurst three years ago, and is hoping to further engage with members of the community who'd be interested in taking up pottery. READ ALSO: Jack Duggans Irish Pub to host Wednesday open mic events for musicians Ms Pottie will host an open day on April 16 at her home shed at 103 Havannah Street to showcase works from her solo exhibition, Pieces of Me, and connect with like-minded people. "There will be drinks and nibblies at the open day, which actually has a greater meaning than simply good hospitality, as I've designed these 'party starters' for people to enjoy a glass of wine and a plate of nibblies in the one hand," she said. READ ALSO: Mayfield Garden's Autumn Festival to open up entire 65-hectare estate "I'm hoping to get some regular pottery classes going with small groups, and I'll be giving a couple of demonstrations on the pottery wheel during the open day." READ ALSO: Bathurst welcomes Australian songwriter Paul Kelly for one-off gig Ms Pottie's open day will last from 10am to 4pm, with pottery wheel demonstrations at 11am and 2pm. For more information, call 0428882416. Ms Pottie is on Instagram: @heart_forclay.

