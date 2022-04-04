news, local-news,

PERTHVILLE'S Grant Denyer has been judged the winner of Seven's Dancing With The Stars for the second time in 16 years. Previously winning the 2006 edition, Denyer took home the coveted mirror ball trophy for the All Stars series, winning for his charity of choice The Smith Family. The TV personality and race care driver who has lived in Bathurst for over half a decade, was paired with dancer Lily Cornish. Denyer told the crowd following his win that his victory was overwhelming. READ MORE: "This show means the world to me, I absolutely love it," the 44-year-old said. "If I wasn't dancing or hosting it, I would be changing the light bulbs in the roof." Denyer also added that he originally vowed to never dance again but ultimately didn't regret his decision to return to the stage. "I vowed 15 years ago to never dance again because it was the best memory of my life, I thought I could never top that, so why would you even bother?" he said. "I'm so glad I changed my mind and did this, because it's been the best sensation." There were six grand finalists on Sunday evening, with Courtney Act, David Rodan, Deni Hines, Kris Smith and Ricki-Lee competing up against Denyer. With all the couples performing a freestyle dance, Grant, Courtney, and David topped the leader board - each collecting a perfect score. However, it wasn't the judges who would determine the winner on the night, but the audience. Denyer's win saw him take home a cheque of $20,000 for his chosen charity The Smith Family. Act would ultimately finish second, alongside her dance partner Joshua Keefe. Denyer first began his media career in 1997 as a television reporter at Wagga Wagga, before progressing through the television ranks to become the Sunrise weather present, a position he held from 2004-2006. Denyer has also enjoyed a fairly decent motor sport career, driving on-and-off for the good part of almost two decades, and he's booked in to drive at the Bathurst 6 Hour on the Easter weekend and in the Bathurst 12 Hour in May. The television personality is married to Bathurst girl Cheryl Denyer (nee Rogers), who is the daughter of Peter Rogers, the owner of the old Peter Rogers Real Estate, the business being ultimately bought out by Bathurst Real Estate. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

