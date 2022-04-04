news, local-news,

RE: Bin Trial Suggests A Fortnightly Rubbish Collection For Bathurst (March 25). I personally have no problem with a fortnightly red bin collection. Our bin has no more than two bags of rubbish per week because we recycle or compost most waste. However, I understand that it might be more difficult for larger families. OTHER LETTERS: Maybe council should consider providing support to assist families develop more effective and efficient recycling techniques. From watching War On Waste, it was evident folk didn't always know the best ways to dispose of waste. It would be council money well spent, as they deal with the growing mound at the tip.

