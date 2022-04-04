news, local-news, Lotto, Kelso

A KELSO man is looking forward to getting a good night's sleep after admitting he's barely slept since realising he was a Saturday Lotto division one winner on the weekend. The man held one of the nine division one winning entries in Saturday Lotto draw 4247 on Saturday, April 2. Each division one winning entry scored $606,096.94. The man also won division three and division four multiple times, bolstering his win to $614,452.99. Confirming his win with an official from The Lott on Monday morning, the elated man said while the win had yet to fully sink in, it would make life a lot easier moving forward. "I can't believe I've actually won!" he proclaimed. "It was almost 10pm on Saturday night and I thought, 'well, I guess I should check that ticket,' and when the screen displayed I'd won, I struggled to understand what it meant! MAKING NEWS: "Once I realised it was real, I was jumping around, screaming and carrying on. It's the first time I've won anything significant. "I haven't slept many hours since then, so I'm very tired this morning. "I'm not going to be silly about it. I'm ready to retire in the next couple of years, so this is just going to make it so much easier." The Kelso resident shared he'd been using his "wonderful" winning numbers since he first began playing lotteries decades ago. "I've always bought tickets in Saturday Lotto and always used the same numbers," he said. "This is just incredible." The winning marked System 8 entry was purchased at Trinity news and Gifts, at the Trinity Heights Shopping Centre. The winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 4247 on 2 April 2022 were 6, 27, 21, 1, 15, 4, while the supplementary numbers were 41 and 19. Across Australia, there were nine division one winning entries in Saturday Lotto draw 4247 - Four in New South Wales, two in Queensland and one each in Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania. The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 353 so far this financial year, including 115 won by NSW Lotteries customers. In 2021, Saturday Lotto created 210 millionaires across Australia.

