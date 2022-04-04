community,

PEOPLE are encouraged to get in quick, with only a handful of spots remaining for the ever popular Bathurst Library school holiday workshops. The library will run workshops on each weekday during the school holidays, except on the two public holidays - Good Friday and Easter Monday. Bathurst Library's Victoria Murray said it's important for people to book ahead. "You can call the library to book and we're almost book out but we take reserves in case someone pulls out," she said. "Some programs cost money but the ones put on by the library are free." The school holiday programs start on Monday, April 11, with a craft workshop, where participants will be able to make their own beeswax food wraps. Fiona Howle will be running an animal collage workshop on April 13, while there'll be Harry Potter quiz held on April 20, hosted by comedian and author Andy Jones. The following day, participants will partake in another Harry Potter workshop where they'll personalise their own cauldrons and magical elixirs. For more information and a list of all the workshops running during the school holidays or for bookings, contact the Bathurst Library on 6333 6281.

