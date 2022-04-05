news, local-news, dog attack, man taken to hospital

A MAN has been taken to Bathurst Base Hospital following a dog attack in Windradyne on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency services were called to Stack Street following reports a man had been bitten by a dog which had come from a neighbouring property. A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed they were called to the scene just after 1pm. The spokesperson said one road crew attended. READ MORE: When paramedics arrived at the scene, they found a man in his early 50s had been bitten by the dog on his right arm, with bite marks in the wrist and arm area. The spokesperson said the man had suffered deep lacerations in the attack. "He was stable at the scene, medicated and treated by paramedics before being transported by road ambulance to Bathurst Base Hospital in a stable condition," she said. The victim is currently being treated for his injuries at the hospital. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

