coronavirus,

Western NSW Local Health District recorded close to 700 new COVID-19 cases to 4pm on Monday, April 4. Of the total of 687 new infections, 123 were from PCR tests and 564 from rapid antigen tests (RATs). In the past four weeks, the Bathurst local government area has recorded 1291 new cases from a total of 5701 tests. READ MORE: In that same time period, there's been 227 cases in Lithgow, 39 in Oberon and 1633 in Orange. There were 138 cases in the Blayney local government area, 124 in Mid-Western (Mudgee) and 1550 in Dubbo. Across all of NSW, there were 19,183 new COVID-19 cases recorded and 12 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. There are 1467 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 56 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on the previous day, when 1418 patients were being cared for, while ICU numbers remain steady at 56. Of the new cases, 13,062 came from positive rapid antigen tests and 6121 from PCR testing. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

